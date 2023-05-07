Nugent-Hopkins recorded two power-play assists and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Golden Knights in Game 2.

Nugent-Hopkins set up tallies by Evan Bouchard and Connor McDavid in this contest. Through eight playoff outings, Nugent-Hopkins has six assists and 14 shots on net, but he's yet to score a goal. All but one of his helpers have come on the power play. The 30-year-old's a strong playmaker for the Oilers' superstars, but he could be doing more at even strength.