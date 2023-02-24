Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and an assist in a 7-2 win over Pittsburgh on Thursday.

The goal was Nugent-Hopkins' 600th point (224 goals, 376 assists) in 778 games since being the No. 1 pick in the 2011 NHL Draft. He's on a five-game, nine-point (four goals, five assists) streak and has 72 points in 59 games, which is a 100-point pace. Nuge's previous best point total was 69, set in 2018-19.