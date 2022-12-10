Nugent-Hopkins contributed a goal and two assists in Friday's 5-2 win against Minnesota.

Both of Nugent-Hopkins' assists were recorded on the power play. He's up to 13 goals and 32 points in 28 contests this season, including 17 points with the man advantage. The 29-year-old has been on a roll lately with at least a point in four straight games and seven of his last eight contests.