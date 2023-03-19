Nugent-Hopkins provided an assist in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Kraken.

Nugent-Hopkins has a goal and five assists during his four-game point streak. The 29-year-old continues to impress in a top-six role, as he's up to 31 goals, 53 helpers, 167 shots on net, 33 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 70 contests overall. This is by far his best campaign of his career, and a 100-point season isn't totally out of the question if he stays hot the rest of the way.