Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: On four-game point streak
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nugent-Hopkins scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Wild.
Nugent-Hopkins has a goal and three assists during a four-game point streak. The 32-year-old forward continues to be a steady presence in the Oilers' top six. He's up to 13 goals, 44 points, 80 shots on net and a minus-6 rating over 47 appearances. He won't match the production of Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl, but Nugent-Hopkins does enough to be an asset to most fantasy rosters.
