Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: On modest four-game point streak

Nugent-Hopkins posted a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Nugent-Hopkins has three goals and three helpers during his current four-game point streak. The 26-year-old has 50 points (18 tallies, 32 assists) and 151 shots in 57 outings this year. Nugent-Hopkins has been excellent recently since joining up with Leon Draisaitl -- the duo has been the Oilers' driving force on offense for the better part of a month.