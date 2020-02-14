Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: On modest three-game point streak
Nugent-Hopkins picked up a helper and three shots on goal in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Lightning.
Nugent-Hopkins set up Caleb Jones for the Oilers' lone tally. Over his last three games, Nugent-Hopkins has a goal and four helpers. He's up to 42 points, 130 shots and a minus-1 rating in 51 contests overall.
