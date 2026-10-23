Nugent-Hopkins scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in Thursday's 6-5 shootout win over the Hurricanes.

Nugent-Hopkins was sidelined for nine games by a lower-body injury. The 33-year-old returned to center the second line, but it was his inclusion on the first power-play unit that helped him in his debut -- that's where he earned both of his points. With the Oilers' top line humming, expect Nugent-Hopkins to be dependent on the power play as his main source of offense. The 33-year-old had 56 points, including 29 with the man advantage, during the 2025-26 regular season.