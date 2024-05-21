Nugent-Hopkins scored a power-play goal on three shots, added an assist and blocked three shots in Monday's 3-2 win over the Canucks in Game 7.

Nugent-Hopkins stepped up late in the second round with five points over the last two games to help the Oilers advance. The 31-year-old is up to four goals, 12 assists, 17 shots on net, 21 hits and a plus-3 rating through 12 playoff outings. He should begin the Western Conference Finals on the first line alongside Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman.