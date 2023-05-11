Nugent-Hopkins scored a goal on four shots and added a power-play assist in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights in Game 4.

The tally extended the Oilers' lead to 4-0 in the second period, and it was his first goal of the postseason. Nugent-Hopkins has made up for his lack of scoring by continuing to be a high-end playmaker, especially with the man advantage -- he's up to seven helpers (six on the power play) through 10 playoff contests. The forward has added 19 shots on net, 11 hits and a minus-4 rating in a top-six role.