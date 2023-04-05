Nugent-Hopkins scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

Nugent-Hopkins opened the scoring midway through the second period and also helped out on Leon Draisaitl's go-ahead marker in the third. The two-point game was Nugent-Hopkins' seventh multi-point outing over his last 12 contests. He's up to 36 tallies, 63 helpers, 52 power-play points, 191 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 78 games this season.