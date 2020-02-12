Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: One of each Tuesday
Nugent-Hopkins scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.
Nugent-Hopkins' line with Leon Draisaitl and Kailer Yamamoto combined for four goals, eight points and 13 shots in the contest. Since the start of January, Nugent-Hopkins has seven tallies and 10 assists in 14 appearances. The 26-year-old has 41 points (18 on the power play) and 127 shots through 50 games this year.
