Nugent-Hopkins scored a power-play goal, dished out an assist, put three shots on goal and had two hits in Thursday's 3-1 win over Boston.

Nugent-Hopkins put the Oilers on the board with his power-play goal near the 13-minute mark of the first period. With the twine finder, he is up to eight goals, 27 points and 41 shots on net through 26 games this season. The 32-year-old forward has three multi-point efforts over his last 10 games, which have helped him get on track to surpass his offensive output from a season ago. If he can stay healthy, Nugent-Hopkins should continue to add to Edmonton's strong top line and first power-play unit, giving him a chance to reach the 60-point mark for the fifth time in his 15-year career. He has good value in most point-based fantasy formats.