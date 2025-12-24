Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Opens scoring Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nugent-Hopkins scored a goal on four shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Flames.
Nugent-Hopkins heads into the holiday break with four goals and two assists over his last four contests. The 32-year-old is up to 11 goals, 31 points, 50 shots on net and a minus-7 rating over 29 appearances. He's typically more of a playmaker, but fantasy managers won't complain about him being a bit more selfish with the puck for a while.
