Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Out against Wild

Nugent-Hopkins (lower body) won't play Monday against the Wild, but hopes to play in Edmonton's final two games.

After returning from a different injury, Nugent-Hopkins was moved to the wing alongside Connor McDavid and took off. In 14 games he's tallied 14 points, but unfortunately for fantasy owners he's banged up again. However, at least the fact that the 24-year-old hopes to play in the Oilers' final two contests is an encouraging sign for fantasy players.