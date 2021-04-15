Nugent-Hopkins (upper body) will miss Edmonton's next two games at a minimum, Mark Spector of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Nugent-Hopkins skated on his own for around 45 minutes Wednesday, but he wasn't feeling well enough to get on the ice Thursday, and he won't make the trip for Friday's game in Vancouver or Saturday's game in Winnipeg. Until he can return to practice with his teammates, Nugent-Hopkins should be considered out indefinitely.