Nugent-Hopkins (undisclosed) won't play in Thursday's game versus the Senators, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.
It's unclear what's holding Nugent-Hopkins out of the lineup, but it is an injury and not for trade protection. The 27-year-old has posted 28 points through 40 games. His next chance to play is Saturday against the Flames.
