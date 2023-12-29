Nugent-Hopkins scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Sharks.

Nugent-Hopkins' goal midway through the second period was the last tally of the contest. The 30-year-old has recaptured his 2022-23 form with four goals and 10 assists over 10 contests in December. He's up to nine tallies, 32 points, 72 shots on net, 22 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 32 appearances this season. He should continue to serve as a playmaker in the top six and on the first power-play unit.