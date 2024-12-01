Nugent-Hopkins scored an empty-net goal on four shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche.

Nugent-Hopkins has scored three times over the last five games after netting just one goal in his first 19 outings this season. The 31-year-old forward also earned his first multi-point effort of the campaign. Nugent-Hopkins is up to 12 points, 51 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 24 appearances, and recent results suggest he and the Oilers as a whole are trending in the right direction.