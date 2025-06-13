Nugent-Hopkins scored a power-play goal on three shots, added an assist and doled out two hits in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Panthers in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Nugent-Hopkins snapped a six-game goal drought as well as his four-game skid overall. His power-play tally got the Oilers on the board in the second period, and he also assisted on a Jake Walman goal in the third. Nugent-Hopkins appears to be playing through an undisclosed injury, which has left him a game-time decision lately, and it also explains his recent lack of offense. He's now at six goals, 20 points, 45 shots on net, 26 hits, 20 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 20 playoff contests.