Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Picks up assist Saturday
Nugent-Hopkins recorded an assist and three shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals.
The former first overall pick has four goals and six points in the first 10 games, buoyed by a 20% shooting percentage that's well above his career average. While the goal-scoring may regress, the 24-year-old playmaker is a fixture in Edmonton's top-six and carries solid fantasy value in standard formats.
