Nugent-Hopkins recorded an assist and four shots on goal in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Stars.
Nugent-Hopkins has three goals and eight assists through eight games in March. He set up Warren Foegele on the opening tally Thursday. Nugent-Hopkins has 83 points, 166 shots on net and a plus-6 rating in 69 appearances this season, and he'll finish above a point-per-game pace for the first time in his career.
More News
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Gets another multi-point game•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Notches two assists•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Creates shorthanded assist•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Four-point eruption Friday•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Helps out on power play•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: On 100-point pace•