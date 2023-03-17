Nugent-Hopkins recorded an assist and four shots on goal in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Stars.

Nugent-Hopkins has three goals and eight assists through eight games in March. He set up Warren Foegele on the opening tally Thursday. Nugent-Hopkins has 83 points, 166 shots on net and a plus-6 rating in 69 appearances this season, and he'll finish above a point-per-game pace for the first time in his career.