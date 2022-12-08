Nugent-Hopkins scored two goals and added an assist in Wednesday's 8-2 win over Arizona.
Nugent-Hopkins opened the scoring with a power-play goal in the first period. He'd add a helper on Leon Draisaitl's tally in the second before scoring another later in the frame, converting on a breakaway to extend Edmonton's lead to 4-1. The 29-year-old center now has 13 goals and 17 assists through 27 games this season.
More News
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Logs helper in home loss•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Buries power-play marker•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Contributes points and PIM in win•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Adds power-play assist•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Sets up game-winner on power play•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Tickles twine Monday•