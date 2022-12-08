Nugent-Hopkins scored two goals and added an assist in Wednesday's 8-2 win over Arizona.

Nugent-Hopkins opened the scoring with a power-play goal in the first period. He'd add a helper on Leon Draisaitl's tally in the second before scoring another later in the frame, converting on a breakaway to extend Edmonton's lead to 4-1. The 29-year-old center now has 13 goals and 17 assists through 27 games this season.