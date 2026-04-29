Nugent-Hopkins notched two assists, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Ducks in Game 5.

Nugent-Hopkins came away with his first multi-point effort since March 10 in Colorado. The 33-year-old has two goals, three helpers, five shots on net, six hits, four blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over five playoff outings. Whether as a center or a wing, Nugent-Hopkins will continue to see significant minutes in all situations for the Oilers.