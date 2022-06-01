Nugent-Hopkins scored a power-play goal on three shots, added an assist, logged two hits and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 8-6 loss to the Avalanche in Game 1.

Nugent-Hopkins has picked up multiple points three of his last six games, logging three goals and five helpers in that span. The 29-year-old was more of a playmaker during the regular season, but he's up to five tallies with eight helpers in 13 playoff contests. He's added 31 shots on net, 21 hits, 15 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating while playing in a top-six role.