Nugent-Hopkins scored twice on five shots, added an assist, went plus-3, logged two hits and posted two PIM in Friday's 8-2 win over the Kings in Game 3.

Nugent-Hopkins did a little bit of almost everything in this contest. He scored his pair of goals just 81 seconds apart in the third period before setting up Evander Kane's hat-trick-clinching goal with 20 seconds left in the game. Nugent-Hopkins has two tallies, two helpers, nine shots on net, eight hits and a plus-1 rating through three postseason games.