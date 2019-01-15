Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Piles on two points

Nugent-Hopkins lit the lamp and added an assist in Monday's win over the Sabres.

Nugent-Hopkins redirected Caleb Jones' shot into the back of the net in the first period, and he relayed a pass to Milan Lucic in the second frame for the team's sixth goal. This was Nugent-Hopkins' 11th multi-point game of the season and he now has 42 points in 46 games.