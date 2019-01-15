Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Piles on two points
Nugent-Hopkins lit the lamp and added an assist in Monday's win over the Sabres.
Nugent-Hopkins redirected Caleb Jones' shot into the back of the net in the first period, and he relayed a pass to Milan Lucic in the second frame for the team's sixth goal. This was Nugent-Hopkins' 11th multi-point game of the season and he now has 42 points in 46 games.
More News
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Facilitator on two goals•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Tallies two points•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Piles up three points•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Flirting with point-per-game pace•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Scores in win•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Off to spectacular start•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...