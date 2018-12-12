Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Piles up three points

Nugent-Hopkins scored two goals and added an assist in Tuesday's win over the Avalanche.

Nugent-Hopkins beat Semyon Varlamov short-side to make the game 2-0 in the second period, and he added another goal less than four minutes later to extend the lead to three. Two of Nugent-Hopkins' three points came with the man advantage, and he now has 29 points in 31 games.