Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Piles up three points
Nugent-Hopkins scored two goals and added an assist in Tuesday's win over the Avalanche.
Nugent-Hopkins beat Semyon Varlamov short-side to make the game 2-0 in the second period, and he added another goal less than four minutes later to extend the lead to three. Two of Nugent-Hopkins' three points came with the man advantage, and he now has 29 points in 31 games.
More News
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Flirting with point-per-game pace•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Scores in win•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Off to spectacular start•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Sets up goal in defeat•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Delivers two assists in loss•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Scoring binge continues•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...