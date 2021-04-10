Nugent-Hopkins (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.
Nugent-Hopkins will miss a second game Saturday, but the Oilers aren't scheduled to play again until Friday versus the Canucks. It's unclear if he'll be healthy enough to play in a week.
