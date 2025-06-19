Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Played with broken hand
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nugent-Hopkins played with a broken hand during the final four games of the Stanley Cup Finals, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reported Thursday.
Connor McDavid made the announcement during his season-ending press conference. Nugent-Hopkins managed to play in the remaining four games after suffering the injury during Game 2 versus Florida on June 6. Nugent-Hopkins is expected to be 100 percent for the start of training camp in September.
