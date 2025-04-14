Nugent-Hopkins (illness) will be in the lineup versus Los Angeles on Monday, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports.

Nugent-Hopkins will return following a three-game stint on the shelf. Prior to his absence, the 32-year-old center was struggling to produce offensively with just one helper in his last seven outings. Nugent-Hopkins should step into a top-six role, especially with Leon Draisaitl (undisclosed) still out, in addition to seeing power-play opportunities.