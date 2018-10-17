Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Playmaker in Tuesday's win
Nugent-Hopkins dished out three assists in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win versus the Jets.
Nugent-Hopkins was pointless when the Oilers were down 4-2, but he had a primary assist on each of the next three goals to boost the team to its second win of the year. Nugent-Hopkins now has a goal and five points in the last two games, and he'll look to extend the streak Thursday against the Bruins.
