Nugent-Hopkins recorded four assists and four shots on goal in Friday's 4-3 win over the Wild.

Nugent-Hopkins earned two of his assists on the power play, and three of them were primary helpers. The 30-year-old is quite often a complementary playmaker for the Oilers' top scoring threats, and that skill was on display in arguably his best game of the season. He's up to 23 points (eight on the power play), 47 shots on net, 20 PIM and a plus-5 rating over 24 contests. He should continue to have strong offense in a top-six role.