Nugent-Hopkins logged an assist and two PIM in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Nugent-Hopkins is in a six-game goal drought, but he's managed five helpers and nine shots on net in that span. The 30-year-old forward is up to 14 points, 39 shots, 20 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 18 contests. While he's well behind the pace that saw him rack up 104 points last season, he can still provide solid offense in a top-six role.