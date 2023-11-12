Nugent-Hopkins notched a power-play assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.

Nugent-Hopkins helped out on the second of Zach Hyman's three goals in the first period. This power-play point was Nugent-Hopkins' first since Oct. 17, as he's struggled along with the rest of the Oilers' first unit. The 30-year-old forward is up to three goals, seven assists, 30 shots on net, 13 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 13 contests overall.