Nugent-Hopkins produced two assists, seven shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.

Nugent-Hopkins has a goal and seven assists during his five-game point streak. Somewhat surprisingly, just two of those eight points have come on the power play. For the season, the 29-year-old has 31 tallies, 55 helpers, 174 shots, a plus-9 rating and 33 PIM through 71 contests. He'd need 14 points over the remaining 11 games to secure his first 100-point campaign.