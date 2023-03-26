Nugent-Hopkins notched an assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Nugent-Hopkins has three goals and eight assists during his seven-game point streak. He helped out on a Zach Hyman tally in the first period. Nugent-Hopkins is up to 33 tallies, 56 helpers, 180 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 73 contests this season. He'd need 11 points over the Oilers' last nine games to reach the century mark for the first time in his career.