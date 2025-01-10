Share Video

Nugent-Hopkins scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Penguins.

Nugent-Hopkins found the twine with his lone shot on goal, giving him 11 on the year but also extending his current point streak to five games. During that stretch, the 31-year-old winger has racked up four goals, one assist, 11 shots on goal and two blocked shots.

