Nugent-Hopkins contributed a goal and an assist in Edmonton's 5-2 win over Detroit on Tuesday.

Nugent-Hopkins' marker was scored at 15:38 of the third period while Edmonton had the man advantage. He has 23 goals and 62 points in 51 games this season, including 33 power-play points. Nugent-Hopkins is on a five-game scoring streak and has supplied two goals and nine points over that span.