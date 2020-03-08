Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Point streak up to five games

Nugent-Hopkins posted an assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Nugent-Hopkins got a chance with Connor McDavid after playing with Leon Draisaitl for most of the last two months. The helper gave Nugent-Hopkins a five-game point streak, with three goals and seven helpers in that span. He also reached the 60-point mark this season -- the 26-year-old has 21 goals and 39 helpers through 63 appearances.