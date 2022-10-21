Nugent-Hopkins scored a goal on two shots and distributed three assists in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Hurricanes.

Nugent-Hopkins produced two of his helpers with the power play and the other while shorthanded. This kind of performance highlights that all-around value he supplies as a two-way forward, as he still logs significant minutes despite sometimes playing on the third line. He's up to two goals, five points, 13 shots on net, six hits, six PIM and an even plus-minus rating through four contests this year.