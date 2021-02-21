Nugent-Hopkins scored a pair of goals, dished an assist and went plus-3 in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Flames.

Nugent-Hopkins ended up with the game-winning goal, as his tally at 5:41 of the first period was all the Oilers would need. He also set up the first of Connor McDavid's three goals, a power-play tally later in the first. Nugent-Hopkins scored with the man advantage himself in the second period to complete his contributions to the offense. The 27-year-old is up to nine scores, nine helpers, 66 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 20 contests.