Nugent-Hopkins notched an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Stars.

Nugent-Hopkins has a helper in back-to-back games after going four contests without a point. The 31-year-old made a touch pass to set up Connor McDavid for some one-on-one wizardry on the Oilers' fourth goal of the game. Nugent-Hopkins is now at 39 points, 119 shots on net, 39 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating across 62 appearances this season as a regular in the top six.