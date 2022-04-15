Nugent-Hopkins dished out two power-play assists in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Predators.

Nugent-Hopkins and McDavid combined to set up Leon Draisaitl's first-period power-play marker to open the scoring, and the trio combined again on Draisaitl's third-period goal to finish the scoring. Of RNH's 46 points in 56 games this season, 22 have come on the power play.