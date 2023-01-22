Nugent-Hopkins scored an empty-net goal on two shots, added two assists and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Canucks.

Nugent-Hopkins continues to enjoy a productive January, during which he has four goals and eight assists over 10 games. This was his fourth multi-point effort of the month. He's up to 22 goals, 57 points (29 on the power play), 112 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 48 contests overall.