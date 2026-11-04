Nugent-Hopkins scored a power-play goal, dished an assist and added two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Devils.

This was Nugent-Hopkins' 1,038th regular-season game for the Oilers, setting the franchise record for games played. The 33-year-old has been with the team since he was drafted first overall in 2011. He's off to a strong start after recovering from a lower-body injury, earning four goals, five assists, 15 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through seven appearances on the year. Five of his nine points have come on the power play.