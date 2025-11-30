Nugent-Hopkins scored the game-winning goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Saturday's 4-0 victory over the Kraken.

Making his return from a nine-game absence due to an undisclosed issue, Nugent-Hopkins opened the scoring -- and gave Stuart Skinner all the offensive support he would need -- by completing a tic-tac-toe passing sequence with Evan Bouchard and Connor McDavid. The game-winning goal was Nugent-Hopkins' first of the season, and through 17 games he's racked up six goals and 18 points, including 11 (three goals and eight helpers) with the man advantage.