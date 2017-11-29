Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Pots overtime winner Tuesday

Nugent-Hopkins scored the overtime game-winner in Tuesday's 3-2 triumph over the Coyotes.

Nugent-Hopkins lit the lamp with his team's first shot of overtime to end the contest 4:20 into the extra session. The 2011 first-overall pick is halfway to last season's total of 18 goals in 57 fewer games, and he's on pace to top his 2014-15 career high of 24. With 18:41 of ice time in this one, Nugent-Hopkins eclipsed the 17-minute mark for the sixth consecutive game.