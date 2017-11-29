Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Pots overtime winner Tuesday
Nugent-Hopkins scored the overtime game-winner in Tuesday's 3-2 triumph over the Coyotes.
Nugent-Hopkins lit the lamp with his team's first shot of overtime to end the contest 4:20 into the extra session. The 2011 first-overall pick is halfway to last season's total of 18 goals in 57 fewer games, and he's on pace to top his 2014-15 career high of 24. With 18:41 of ice time in this one, Nugent-Hopkins eclipsed the 17-minute mark for the sixth consecutive game.
More News
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Records two helpers in blowout loss•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Scores twice against Vegas•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Contributes helper Saturday•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Two helpers in OT win•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Extends points streak to three games•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Picks up assist Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...