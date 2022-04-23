Nugent-Hopkins logged an assist, three shots on goal and four PIM in Friday's 6-3 win over the Avalanche.

Nugent-Hopkins set up an Evan Bouchard goal in the second period. The penalties were an unusual wrinkle to Nugent-Hopkins' stat line -- he hadn't taken multiple trips to the sin bin in a game all season. The 29-year-old forward is up to 48 points, 148 shots on net, 14 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 59 outings, putting him withing striking distance of his sixth 50-point campaign.