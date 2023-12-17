Nugent-Hopkins logged an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Panthers.

Nugent-Hopkins has two goals and nine assists during his six-game point streak. He's been very effective on a line with Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman over the last couple of weeks, as that trio has led the charge for the Oilers' forwards. Nugent-Hopkins is up to 29 points (10 on the power play), 61 shots on net, 20 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 28 contests overall.